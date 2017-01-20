Amazon will help train veterans for tech jobs

This new apprenticeship program will train veterans for "in-demand technical careers" at Amazon. In a press release announcing the initiative, the US Department of Labor said that the first participants will be trained for an AWS Cloud Support Associate position. The Labor Department also explained that over 200 companies, colleges and labor organizations have signed on to participate in the larger ApprenticeshipUSA program. As TechCrunch notes, Amazon and Tesla Motors are the only two big name tech companies listed that offer registered apprenticeships.