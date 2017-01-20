DirecTV will show soccer in 4K this weekend

NBC Sports and AT&T are teaming up to offer the first live American broadcast of a Premier League match in ultra high-definition. In fact, two games will be pumped out in 4K this weekend, assuming you're a DirecTV subscriber with the right hardware. The first will be on Saturday, with Manchester City taking on Tottenham, while Sunday's game is Arsenal's deeply-exciting tussle with Burnley.
This weekend may be the first to showcase the higher-resolution format, but you can rest assured that it won't be the last. For the rest of the 2016-2017 season, NBC Sports will broadcast "select Premier League matches" in 4K via DirecTV. That way you'll be able to watch every bead of sweat dripping from a player's hands as they cover their face in agony after feeling a strong breeze.