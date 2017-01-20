Show More Results

ICYMI: Lasers of the future will create an atmospheric lens

Reconnaissance is going to be ridiculous.

Kerry Davis, @mskerryd
38m ago in Space
Today on In Case You Missed It: A new company called BAE Systems is touting its Laser Developed Atmospheric Lens tech, which aims to use particles in the atmosphere to make a big magnifying glass. They admit we are many years from actual application of the idea, but that doesn't make the video any less cool.

Meanwhile NASA is booking rides on Russia's space transport vehicle, the Soyuz, through 2019, since SpaceX and Boeing are both behind on their plans for a vehicle to get American astronauts to the International Space Agency. The America's Funniest Home Videos compilation is here. As always, please share any interesting tech or science videos you find by using the #ICYMI hashtag on Twitter for @mskerryd.

