Samsung will keep using the Galaxy Note brand

Now that Samsung has pinpointed the suspected causes of the Galaxy Note 7's battery fires, there's one question on many people's minds: will the Galaxy Note brand carry on, or is it tarnished forever? If you're a fan, you can relax. The company's DJ Koh tells CNET that the Note name is very much alive. There are "lots and lots of loyal customers," he says. And while there wasn't much doubt that there would be a Note successor this year, Koh isn't shy about hinting at a "better, safer and very innovative" Galaxy Note 8.