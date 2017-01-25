HP recalls 101,000 laptop batteries due to fire concerns

According to the CPSC notice, HP has received an "additional report of the battery overheating, melting and charring and causing about $1,000 in property damage." The electronics maker issued a recall for 41,000 batteries in June 2016, but this new report compelled it to do another round. Lithium-ion batteries are prone to overheating and catching fire -- the Samsung Note 7 fiasco is the perfect example -- and this is far from the first time HP's had battery troubles. It recalled hundreds of thousands of batteries over the past few years for the same reason. And until the electronics industry finds a better battery tech or a way to prevent lithium-ion-related fiery mishaps, tech companies will have to continue dealing with the same issue.