Amazon now has over 250 Dash Buttons for easy ordering

If you're new to the whole Dash Button phenomenon, the tiny gadgets link to the Amazon app on your phone where you assign a product to each one. When you press the button, the mobile software asks you to confirm the order and you're all set. The only catch is you have to be a Prime member to employ the devices. Last week, Amazon revealed virtual Dash Buttons for online use. Both the physical and the virtual options are free, but you if you want one to stick around your house, you'll have to pay $5 up front that you get back when you place your first Dash order.