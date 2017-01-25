Show More Results

Vive Video puts a personal home theater in HTC's VR headset

It's available now on Viveport, ready to play 2D, 3D, 180- and 360-degree video
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
18m ago in Gadgetry
We've seen VR video theaters for Oculus and PlayStation VR, and now HTC has an upgrade in that department. Vive Video supports all kinds of media: 2D, 3D, 180-degree or full 360-degree, with options to make the environment as much of a realistic theater or distraction-free cinema as you'd like.

Vive owners have already had the Vive Home Cinema app and any number of third party players to choose from, but this one looks a little more polished. The app is available in the Viveport app store, and comes with a teaser for the Invasion! 360-degree video.

