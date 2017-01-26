The Wirecutter's best deals: The 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar drops to $2,100

Street price: $2,400; MSRP: $2,400; Deal price: $2,100

This $300 drop is the best price we've seen to date, and for the top of the line MacBook Pro, it's quite a good deal. It's available in Space Gray and Silver, with limited quantities available.

The MacBook Pro 15-inch is our absolute performance pick in our guide to which MacBook Pro you should buy. Dan Frakes wrote, "The 15-inch MacBook Pro is Apple's flagship laptop, designed specifically for people who need the best possible performance: In addition to its 2880×1800, 15-inch Retina display—which has the same increased brightness and color gamut as the 13-inch 2016 models—the 15-inch MacBook Pro is the only Mac laptop with a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, and it has faster graphics processors (including both integrated and discrete GPUs), faster RAM, and faster storage."

Street price: $700; MSRP: $700; Deal price: $600

This is a nice deal on the Oculus Rift Headset. While the headset itself is full price, this deal includes a $100 Best Buy Gift card. That $100 gift card would represent half the cost of the touch controllers, a strongly recommended Rift accessory.

The Oculus Rift headset is a top pick in our upcoming VR Headset guide. Signe Brewster writes, "The Oculus Rift hits the sweet spot for accessibility and ability, especially now that the Touch controllers are available. Its sensors track you as you move around, and the controllers accurately and intuitively replicate your hand movements in virtual worlds. There are plenty of games, movies and other experiences in the Oculus Store, and it can play most SteamVR games as well. Compared to the HTC Vive and Playstation VR, the headset is lighter and the controllers are smaller and make more sense to use. Its on-ear headphones sound great and require zero thought, unlike the competition's earbuds, which tend to fall out."

Street price: $285; MSRP: $400; Deal price: $200

This is the best price we've seen on our top pick for best handheld GPS by far, coming in stover $80 below the recent street price. While we've been seeing the street price gradually drop over the past year, this is a huge deal and a great price to pick up this handheld GPS.

The Garmin Oregon 600 is our top pick in our guide to the best handheld GPS. Kit Dillon wrote, "If you're serious about charting and waypointing the unknown, the Garmin Oregon 600 is the backcountry GPS to get. It has the best touchscreen display of any stand-alone GPS device we've tested, and is chock-full of all the standard and advanced features of any great backcountry GPS, including microSD slot for extra maps, 1.7 GB of built-in memory, and GPS/GLONASS dual-system antennas."

Street price: $140; MSRP: $210; Deal price: $90

This is a nice deal on the Vantrue R2 dash cam and matches the lowest price we've seen. In addition, like one of the past Newegg deals on this dash cam we've posted, it includes a bonus in the form of a $10 Newegg promotional gift card. Shipping is free to most states.

The Vantrue R2 is our runner-up pick for the best dash cam. Eric Adams writes, "Its packaging, instructions, and general usability are on a par with the Z3, and its image quality is also top notch. While just as crisp as the Z3, the R2's images have slightly more contrast. This makes them more attractive, but not quite as useful as they could be in different scenarios, as some areas tend to be too dark, and the night vision is also a hair darker."

Adams turns to quality and value, "It also has a slightly wider 170° field of view, which exceeds our preference just a bit. But we're hair-splitting here: Both the R2 and our top pick, the Z3, are sensational cameras.... If you like its slightly better photographic output or you need a dash cam right away and the Z3 is unavailable, we recommend the R2."

