'A Normal Lost Phone' is a game set entirely inside a smartphone

The game was created by Accidental Queens, a studio founded by three women in Tourcoing, France. The team started with a game jam prototype that anyone could play for free in their browser. The reception was so strong (it won the Best Indie Game award at Game Connection Europe 2016) that they decided to pitch a full version on the crowdfunding site Ulule. With an extra €11,227 (roughly $12,000) in the bank, Accidental Queens were able to build a larger game with more puzzles, apps and story. It's available now on iOS, Android, PC, Mac and Linux -- but ignore those last three, because the smartphone experience is definitely the way to go.