Mexico City's new hybrid taxis have a 'panic' button

Although only 100 of these taxis will hit the road today, Mancera claims more are coming soon, adding that the goal is to have the whole fleet equipped with this tech in 12 to 15 years. He also said that each hybrid car is expected to reduce harmful gas emissions by up to 45 percent, a vital element for a place as polluted as Mexico City. What's more, riders are also getting access to a newly developed app, which they can use to call a taxi and get fixed fares -- another idea borrowed from Uber's playbook.

En la sustitución progresiva de vehículos convencionales, hoy se incorporan a tu servicio 100 unidades nuevas de #TaxisHíbridos #mm pic.twitter.com/zbyA4lNUel — Miguel Ángel Mancera (@ManceraMiguelMX) January 30, 2017