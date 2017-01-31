Engadget giveaway: Win a OnePlus 3T smartphone!

When OnePlus hit the scene, its smartphone sparked lots of interest, but only limited quantities were available. Now, it's become a standard for those looking to pick up a quality Android handset at a good price ($440+). The OnePlus 3T comes hot on the heels of the OnePlus 3, but it's a welcome update. Long battery life, great performance, solid build quality and a camera that works well in low light are key selling points in a handset and the 3T has them all. There's a Snapdragon 821 processor under the hood and the camera boasts 16 megapixels. Similar to Apple and Samsung's offerings, the 3T keeps its fingerprint sensor tech on the front, while OxygenOS manages the on-screen show -- which is a fairly clean-skinned version of Android. This week, OnePlus has provided us with two 3T handsets for a pair of lucky readers to enjoy. To get in on this giveaway, just head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning a OnePlus 3T smartphone.
