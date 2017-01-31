More tech CEOs speak out against Trump's immigration order

Other leaders have also come out strongly against the suit, including Insomniac Games CEO Ted Price, Evernote's Chris O'Neill, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Ohanian's Reddit post inspired numerous emotional stories from users, many involving the flight of their parents or grandparents from oppressive regimes. Meanwhile, Y-Combinator partner Daniel Gross created a site called "Be In Great Company," with a list of both tech and non-tech companies opposed to the immigration order. Corporations on the list so far include Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Ford.

Please read immigration order. Lmk specific amendments. Will seek advisory council consensus & present to President. https://t.co/qLpbsP4lEk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017

Leaders have stood up in varying degrees to the order with some, like Lyft, making forceful statements and donating money to legal defense groups like the ACLU. Others, including Intel, Tesla and IBM have been more equivocating. Elon Musk said he would "seek advisory council and present to President," since there's "no possibility of retraction" by the administration.

That drew criticism on Twitter from users who think it's useless to negotiate with Trump, as it implies tacit support for an order many see as racist. Rather, they think tech leaders should make strong statements and get behind legal challenges to the order, as Bezos did. In any case companies, both tech and otherwise, will have to be wary of further executive orders. If they continue to anger large numbers of US consumers, it could lead to the expansion of boycotts and other corporate headaches.