Amazon plans to build a $1.5 billion air cargo hub in Kentucky

When the 2-million-square-foot hub opens, it will certainly reduce the e-retailer's dependence on UPS and FedEx in the area. It will initially employ 2,000 people, but it could end up having more personnel. WSJ says Amazon's end goal is to deliver packages for itself and other retailers -- to ultimately become a legit courier and direct competitor to bigger companies like UPS. It helps that the cargo hub's location is apparently within a couple of days' drive from a densely populated area.

While Amazon doesn't have a timeline for the air cargo hub yet, it has already begun working on its shipping freight endeavor. A WSJ report from a few days ago revealed that the company has been coordinating shipments of containers from China since October as a freight forwarder.