Playing 'Zelda' in real life is a lot like doing grade-school homework

Defenders of the Triforce is an escape room game, but there's no locked door and "escaping" isn't the end-game goal. Instead, SCRAP uses the real-life puzzle format to retell the story of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in the space of one hour. The twist: The game's heroes have already lost, and it's up to your team to solve puzzles and break the seal on the Master Sword to defeat Ganondorf. It's a solid idea, and meshes well with the Legend of Zelda series' history of puzzles -- but you won't be pushing blocks or lighting torches here. Instead, you'll be doing math, deciphering glyphs and turning in worksheets to a cast of Zelda themed task-masters. It's fun, but it's not exactly the adventure you might have expected.

Arithmetic, word games and brain teasers are a key part of any escape room experience, but in Defenders of the Triforce, they take center stage. This is partially because SCRAP's Zelda game breaks from the typical escape game in one major way -- instead of being a small, intimate experience hosting just half a dozen players, Defenders of the Triforce takes place in a ballroom where teams of six square off against dozens of other groups. This means most of the gameplay amounts to fetching puzzles from various places throughout the game experience and bringing them back to your group's table to solve. One puzzle had my team decoding words from a series of brain teasers and then using a key to pull out individual letters to decipher our next instruction, which amounted to "turn in this worksheet to the Zora's Domain station." It works, but it feels a little sloppy. My team wound up wasting a lot of time waiting in lines to turn in homework.

Still, the game's organizers put a lot of work into making that queuing experience fun. Each taskmaster was dressed as a Zelda character. There was a shy, but polite Zora princess to guide us through the tasks of the water kingdom, a joyous dancing Goron to enthusiastically dole out puzzles and a giggling Kokiri elf to guard the Deku tree station. To get access to their areas, players had to abide by specific rules -- one can't enter Zora's domain unless they're wearing the "green hat" of adult Link, for instance, and players can't access the temple of time unless they have unlocked the chest containing the fabled Ocarina. Defenders of the Triforce may feel a little like grade-school homework, but the cast's enthusiastic role-playing wraps the pen-and-paper puzzles in an air of excitement.

Defenders of the Triforce turned out to be a fun evening, but it wasn't quite what our group expected. As we left the venue, the friend I brought with me turned to me, slightly exasperated. "We had to do tedious paperwork. We were under the gun," he said, noting the tension of the game's 60-minute time limit. "I felt like I was at work!" If it was a day on the job, at least it was a good day. We left with smiles, joking about how if we just figured out that one clue a little sooner, we would have triumphed over Ganondorf in the end. We didn't. And that's okay.

Images courtesy of Nintendo