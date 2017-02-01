'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' will have a proper story mode

Interestingly, DICE is no longer solely in charge of the series, with Battlefront 2's grander scale seeing Burnout creator Criterion and EA's recently founded Motive Studios assisting on the game's development. While Criterion assisted with some of the vehicles and December's Battlefront PSVR mission, EA's early announcement of three-way development suggests even greater involvement from the studio.

As opposed to the original-trilogy focused original, Battlefront 2 will take place across multiple eras of Star Wars, with EA promising a wealth of new playable heroes and characters. The report also acknowledges that simplicity was one of the biggest complaints about the original. EA states that, for the sequel, players can expect far more depth and progression when it comes to the game's multiplayer modes.

With the original Battlefront lacking a campaign and launching with a sparse collection of maps, EA is certainly hitting all the right notes with its PR. While the 2015 game undoubtedly looked and sounded like Star Wars, its lack of content rang disappointingly hollow. Let's hope that EA finally delivers the fun -- and fully featured -- Star Wars title that fans have been clamoring for.