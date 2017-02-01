Oculus to pay $500 million after ZeniMax lawsuit ends

Neither side is going to be all that happy with the results. ZeniMax had been asking for $4 billion in compensation and damages -- it's only getting an eighth of that. Oculus, meanwhile, won't be pleased at having to pay anything. It maintained its innocence from the start, and has long characterized the lawsuit as both a cash grab (to take advantage of all that Facebook money) and a sign of jealousy after losing a game industry legend like Carmack.

We've reached out to both companies and will let you know what (if anything) they intend to do next, although Oculus has already said that it plans to appeal. It's safe to say that Facebook and Oculus aren't about to change course on their virtual reality plans any time soon, and that ZeniMax isn't about to drop its technology theft accusations.