PS4 Pro might have a 'boost mode' to improve frame rates

A posted Japanese screenshot from a PS4 Pro shows a description for Boost Mode reads: "Games that launched before the PS4 Pro (CUH-7000) can now have its in-game frame rates improved. If any unwanted reactions/gameplay effects occur, please turn this mode off." It seems like this mode would help intense games that drop frames maintain a higher frame rate -- but, it won't magically let games that are locked at 30 FPS go above that limit. It'll just keep things consistently higher. Similarly, it could let games with variable resolutions stick closer to 1080p more consistently.

Sony just pushed out a beta version of the big 4.5 update it has planned for the PS4 to testers, so that appears to be where this screenshot came from. Of course, there are a lot of unknowns here right now, but we've reached out to Sony to see if it can clarify Boost Mode's existence and how it works for us. Of course, since the 4.5 software that's out in the wild is just a beta, it's entirely possible this feature gets removed, but it's good to see Sony may have a way for more games to take advantage of the PS4 Pro's hardware.