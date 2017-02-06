Nature documentary 'Planet Earth II' is coming to Snapchat

The regular Planet Earth II will debut in the US and Canada on February 18th. Snapchat's show, however, will be available from February 17th. It's an intriguing exclusive that will, undoubtedly, serve as a marketing tool for the main event as well. That's important for both Snap Inc and the BBC as they look to broaden their respective audiences. In the UK, Planet Earth II attracted a huge number of viewers aged 16 to 34 -- ideal for Snapchat and its mostly millennial audience. Adapting the series is also proof that the app can host "premium" TV content, not just sports and reality TV shows.

To coincide with the announcement, Snapchat is giving its 'Snapcode' system a minor upgrade. Scanning the special icon for Planet Earth II will unlock a teaser trailer and the option to subscribe ahead of the show's release. Capturing the Snapcode will also give you access to the most recent previous episode, should you fall a little behind. While exclusive to the BBC, it's safe to assume these additions will be available to other brands and content producers in the future. While small, they show the ephemeral messaging app's flexibility and potential. For Snapchat, that can only be beneficial as it courts investors ahead of its long-awaited IPO.