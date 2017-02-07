Engadget giveaway: Win a Pixel smartphone courtesy of TurboTax!

It's tax time again, where many fight sloth and memory lapses until mid-April, when procrastinating is no longer an option. Whether you get them sorted early or wait until the last minute, Intuit's TurboTax is always there to make the process fast, easy and convenient. Using the mobile app, you can take a photo of your W-2 and it will automatically fill in your info. Since the web and mobile experiences are synced, you can even start the process on your phone and finish on your laptop, right where you left off. TurboTax also offers its service for free if you're doing a basic return and its SmartLook feature offers one-way video assistance if you get stuck. To help brighten up this financially burdensome time of year, TurboTax has provided a Google Pixel smartphone for one lucky reader this week! All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget for up to three chances at winning. So, good luck and get to those taxes, the process could be a lot easier than you think.