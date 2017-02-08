BlackBerry Messenger Enterprise promises secure comms for business

"Imagine a police officer using their smartphone to stream live video from a crime scene back to the precinct," a post on the company blog reads. "Or imagine an ER physician who needs quick answers from a surgeon in another office or around the globe... Any information exchanged between the two will be encrypted and comply with HIPAA regulations."

Like Bloomberg notes, the market for such options already has a few offerings like Twilio and Nexmo. BlackBerry specifically calls out the former in its blog post, saying that it isn't an elegant solution because it forces developers to use a few different APIs simultaneously. BBM Enterprise, apparently, will be easier to work with. More interested in the BlackBerry keyboard than you are secure messaging for work? The company's collaboration with TCL, the Mercury, will launch February 25th.