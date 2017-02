In Telephone, two people compete to see who can answer calls the fastest, with the Switch's Joy-Con controllers acting as the phones. Because office work is fun, I guess?

Then, there's Shaver, a competition to see who can groom themselves best. Runway has you and a friend strut down a pretend catwalk and strike poses, while Wizard turns the Joy-Cons into wands for an epic magic battle à la Harry Potter (cape not included).

The minigame getting the most attention though, is Baby, a nightmare simulator that turns your Switch into a virtual crying infant you must soothe to sleep.