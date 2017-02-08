Silenced on the Senate floor, Elizabeth Warren goes to Facebook Live

The question appears to be whether that applies to quoted words. The letter, written by civil rights leader and wife of Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King, urged Congress to block the nomination of Sessions as a federal judge, which it did at that time. In it she says Sessions used the power of his office "in a shabby attempt to intimidate and frighten elderly black voters." However, the Judiciary Committee chair at the time, Strom Thurmond, chose not to enter the letter into the congressional record leaving it unseen until it was published by the Washington Post in January.

Of course, now it's not 1986, so after a vote along party lines prevented her from speaking on the Senate floor, Warren stepped outside and read the letter's 10 pages on a Facebook live stream (not the first time we've seen politics cross over there). As of this writing, the video shows over 2.3 million views.