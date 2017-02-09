Facebook bolsters original video ambitions with MTV hire

As rumored a couple of months ago, Facebook is getting serious about making its own original content. The company has now hired a former MTV executive, Mina Lefevre, to be its Head of Development. According to Deadline, she will be leading Facebook's efforts to create scripted and unscripted content -- something she has plenty of experience with. During her time at MTV, as the executive vice president and head of scripted development, LeVre worked on shows like Awkward, Scream and Teen Wolf, to mention a few. It'll be interesting to see what she ends up developing for Facebook, especially as it continues to make a major push into video.