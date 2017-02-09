Head back to Liberty City in 'GTA IV' on Xbox One

So what's the incentive to go back to Liberty City? For starters, a few lines of dialogue in GTA V will make more sense and you'll have a better understanding of the biker gang that GTA V madman Trevor Philips has beef with. In addition to showing full-frontal male nudity, "The Lost and Damned" expansion focuses on The Lost, a group of one-percenters based out of the universe's version of New Jersey.

Oh, and if having mission contacts blowing up your in-game cellphone to take them bowling sounds like your type of party, that's up for grabs here too. Welcome back, cousin.