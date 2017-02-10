Snapchat is getting a reality TV show from A+E

Second Chance will run for eight weeks in the U.S., UK, Canada and Australia, and it's being produced by A+E's digital-focused production studio 45th & Dean. A+E hints that this will be the first of many shows it's developing for Snapchat.

This isn't Snap's first foray into reality TV. The company also partnered with Disney for a Bachelor recap show, and it's also working with NBC for a shrunken down version of The Voice. It makes more sense for Snap to focus on unscripted shows, since they're easier to produce and more in line with the app's free-wheeling sensibility. Naturally, both Snap and A+E stand to gain from the deal. It'll give Snapchat even more content to keep its users entertained, and A+E could benefit from an entirely new audience.