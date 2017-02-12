Show More Results

Pros and cons: Our quick verdict on NVIDIA's new Shield TV

Not much has changed, but it has a better gamepad.

    NVIDIA's new Shield TV is a lot like its old Shield TV -- at least, on the inside. Still, the revamped Android TV set-top box is a lot smaller; it has a vastly improved game controller; and it's a much better deal at $200, since it includes the remote that used to cost an additional $50. The Shield TV also packs in a newer version of NVIDIA's GeForce Now game streaming service, and it can pipe over titles from your NVIDIA GPU-equipped gaming PC with full support for HDR. Eventually, it'll also include Google's Assistant.

    Pros
    • A better deal than before
    • New controller actually feels good
    • Remote is bundled in the box
    • Decent game streaming performance
    Cons
    • GeForce Now streaming requires a subscription and additional purchases
    • Not so great for heavy-duty Android games
    • No big internal hardware changes
    • Not that much cheaper than a game console

    Summary

    It’s mostly the same as before, but the new Shield TV is still a better overall package than the original 2015 version. It has a better controller and actually includes a remote in the box. But only NVIDIA fans need apply.

    The good news if you bought the last Shield TV? You'll have access to all of the software changes with a quick update, and you can snag the new controller separately for $60. The Shield TV still isn't a set-top box for everyone, but it could be a useful tool for some gamers.

