NASA rocket will form artificial clouds in space

Before you ask: NASA says the aluminum creates "absolutely no hazard" to people below. You see more aluminum in a fireworks show, it adds.

Just when the launch takes place will depend on both aurora activity and clear skies, so you may only get short notice. Also, there's a good chance that you'll need to stay up late to watch the livestream when the rocket will take off from Alaska's Poker Flat Research Range between 11PM and 4AM Eastern once it gets the all-clear. If you feel that modern rocket launches are a bit stale, though, it might be worth a look.