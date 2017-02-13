Sonos to raise prices by up to 25 percent over Brexit

If you live in the UK and have been mulling a Sonos purchase recently, take note: the company's prices will soon be going up. Through an online support page, the company has confirmed that its premium speakers and soundbars will be rising by up to 25 percent on February 23rd. Some tweaks are marginal, such as a £30 rise for the £169 Play:1 (soon to be £199). Others are more significant, however. The larger Play:5, for instance, is rising £70 to £499, while the Playbar and Sub are climbing £100 to £699 each. The Connect:Amp, meanwhile, is going up £100 to £499.