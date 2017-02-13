UK bookstore tweets entire 'Harry Potter' novel at Piers Morgan

Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined. https://t.co/4FII8sYmIt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Morgan decided to clap back, tweeting that he's not a fan of the writer's boy wizard:

This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter. https://t.co/XUJBMs4KKm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

As their back-and-forth continued, Simon Key, the co-owner of Big Green Bookshop in North London, England, decided he'd show solidarity with Rowling by tweeting the entirety of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone at Morgan, line by line. On February 11th, he posted the first of a planned 32,567 tweets, and as of this afternoon, he's tweeted the entire first chapter of the book.

.@piersmorgan Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say

that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much. — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 11, 2017 .@piersmorgan Well Piers, that's chapter one. Pretty fucking ace, innit? — Big Green Bookshop (@Biggreenbooks) February 13, 2017

"He clearly needs a bit of a break from all the abuse, so as he mentioned that he hasn't read any J.K. Rowling, rather than having to tear himself away from Twitter to read it, I'd tweet him," Key told Sky News. "Obviously I'm sending it in bite-size chunks, which hopefully he'll be able to cope with, rather than giving him the daunting process of reading a whole book."

Morgan has seen at least one of Key's 275 tweets, responding to the 248th with some critical feedback on Rowling's writing: