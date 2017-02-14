ICYMI: Transient luminous events and bipedal robots

Meanwhile, Agility Robotics introduced us to Cassie, a bipedal robot that can walk smoothly over pavement, grass and lose soil without issue. The three-month old bot walks much the same way as humans do, which makes it more adept at handling various types of terrain, and has a similar three-planed hip joint movement which makes it more steerable than earlier bipedal models. While Cassie's ultimate goal will be to aid search-and-rescue operations, it will start out by delivering packages.

And one savvy drone owner finally found a clever workaround for rescuing drones that have crashed in unreachable locations: Use a larger drone and a coat hanger for a DIY retrieval operation. (Adding an intense action movie score is optional).