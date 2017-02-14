'Rocket League' blasts into 4K with PS4 Pro support

First up, wildly popular hot rod soccer game Rocket League announced PS4 Pro support will arrive in an update coming on February 21st and push the game to 60 frames per second at 4K resolution in every arena for single and two-player split-screen games. In three or four-player mode players should hit that all-important 60 fps, but Psyonix can't guarantee those framerates in every single arena.

As for the rest of the platform's marquee titles, support varies from game to game, but expect Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Hitman, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Fallout 4 to get improved textures and sharper renderings. According to Guerrilla Games, Horizon: Zero Dawn will even be able to render minute details down to the stitching on lead heroine Aloy's clothing. And for fans of more lifelike motorsports, Gran Turismo Sport will finally be able to accurately show off the proper Ferrari red. Gamespot is keeping a running tally of supported PS4 Pro games, but even if your favorite title didn't get the patch, any game can still get bump in framerate thanks to the PS4 Pro's new Boost Mode.