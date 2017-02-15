Elon Musk accidentally tweets that Trump's ban is 'not right'

Musk's companies SpaceX and Tesla both joined a legal brief opposing the order, and in tweets last week, the exec called it "still bad," and that a "blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country's challenges." The tweets he didn't send were less subtle, stating clearly that "The Muslim immigration ban is not right."

In a follow-up (while announcing that Tesla would provide free repairs for a customer who used his Model S to safely stop an out of control car on the highway), Musk confirmed the deleted tweets were "earlier drafts."