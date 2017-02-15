Show More Results

Elon Musk accidentally tweets that Trump's ban is 'not right'

Leaked draft tweets show a more direct opposition to the Executive Order limiting immigration.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
19m ago in Politics
If you've been tweeting for a while, then your drafts folder is probably full of too-hot takes that you eventually thought better of and dialed back for public consumption. Of course, you're probably not a billionaire tech CEO with a position on a presidential advisory council like Elon Musk. That's why it's news when his drafts folder apparently let loose several tweets with more pointed criticism of Donald Trump's "Muslim immigration ban" (as Musk referred to it in the now-deleted tweets) than Musk's other public statements.

Elon Musk deleted tweets

Musk's companies SpaceX and Tesla both joined a legal brief opposing the order, and in tweets last week, the exec called it "still bad," and that a "blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country's challenges." The tweets he didn't send were less subtle, stating clearly that "The Muslim immigration ban is not right."

In a follow-up (while announcing that Tesla would provide free repairs for a customer who used his Model S to safely stop an out of control car on the highway), Musk confirmed the deleted tweets were "earlier drafts."

