Elon Musk accidentally tweets that Trump's ban is 'not right'

If you've been tweeting for a while, then your drafts folder is probably full of too-hot takes that you eventually thought better of and dialed back for public consumption. Of course, you're probably not a billionaire tech CEO with a position on a presidential advisory council like Elon Musk. That's why it's news when his drafts folder apparently let loose several tweets with more pointed criticism of Donald Trump's "Muslim immigration ban" (as Musk referred to it in the now-deleted tweets) than Musk's other public statements.
Musk's companies SpaceX and Tesla both joined a legal brief opposing the order, and in tweets last week, the exec called it "still bad," and that a "blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country's challenges." The tweets he didn't send were less subtle, stating clearly that "The Muslim immigration ban is not right."
In a follow-up (while announcing that Tesla would provide free repairs for a customer who used his Model S to safely stop an out of control car on the highway), Musk confirmed the deleted tweets were "earlier drafts."
Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US. They've done right,not wrong & don't deserve to be rejected.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017
Regarding the meeting at the White House: pic.twitter.com/8b1XH4oW6h— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2017