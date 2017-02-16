LG explains why the G6 has a big 'FullVision' display

Even though LG has yet to fully take the wraps off of its next flagship smartphone, the latest teaser explains why you need the G6 and its "FullVision" display. Measuring 5.7-inches diagonally with a QuadHD+ resolution of 2,880 x 1,440, it has an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio that's taller than you're used to. Because of the extra space, however, it has plenty of room to fit two windows next to each other when held horizontally. LG's press release brags that the G6 is expected to kick off an "era" of similar phones, and its leaked design does seem like a sign of what's to come.