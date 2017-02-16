LG explains why the G6 has a big 'FullVision' display

Even though LG has yet to fully take the wraps off of its next flagship smartphone, the latest teaser explains why you need the G6 and its "FullVision" display. Measuring 5.7-inches diagonally with a QuadHD+ resolution of 2,880 x 1,440, it has an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio that's taller than you're used to. Because of the extra space, however, it has plenty of room to fit two windows next to each other when held horizontally. LG's press release brags that the G6 is expected to kick off an "era" of similar phones, and its leaked design does seem like a sign of what's to come.
A "Square Camera" feature takes shots that are immediately ready for Instagram, and also allow the user to review them while lining up another picture at the same time. The calendar app is also apparently multitasking-ready (beyond the usual Android support), automatically showing the calendar on the left and a detailed schedule on the right. We'll find out everything else about the phone on February 26th -- or sooner, if LG keeps slow-feeding details like this.