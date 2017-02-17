Show More Results

    Image credit: Erik Sagen
    The Engadget Podcast Ep 28: Disconnection Notice

    The return of nudity, unlimited data and the importance of unplugging.
    Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
    56m ago in Opinion
    On this episode, managing editor Dana Wollman and senior editor Devindra Hardawar join host Terrence O'Brien on to debate the value of reviving dead products and really dig deep on the value of unplugging. First they'll look at three things primed to come back from the dead: Verizon's unlimited data plans, nudity in Playboy and the Nokia 3310. Then, fresh from a weekend reading by a fireplace and drinking whiskey in the woods, Terrence talks about the importance of unplugging -- even if only for a few hours -- every week. We're more connected than ever and that's a good thing. But even too much of a good thing can be bad for you.

    You can check out every episode on The Engadget Podcast page in audio, video and text form for the hearing impaired.

    *Verizon has acquired AOL, Engadget's parent company. However, Engadget maintains full editorial control, and Verizon will have to pry it from our cold, dead hands.

