Image credit: NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images
After Math: Going on 'walk-a-back'

Saying it doesn't make it true.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
1h ago in Art
NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images

It was a big week for claiming victories (even if you didn't really win). Just look at Trump's crowing about how his administration is operating like a "well-oiled machine" (it's not). Similarly, McDonald's generated huge public interest in its new super-engineered shake straws (that you'll never see IRL), Harvard researchers claim they're close to successfully cloning mammoths (if by "close" you mean "decades from now") and Playboy has announced that its once again becoming a nudie mag (after nixing the nakedness just last year). Numbers, because how else will you know how far to walk back your previous statements?

Gallery: After Math: February 19th, 2017 | 7 Photos

7

In this article: aftermath, art, culture, killingit, politics, space
