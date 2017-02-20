Internet troll's book deal is rescinded

That "careful consideration" probably included a year-old podcast episode where the Breitbart editor criticized the "arbitrary and oppressive idea of consent" as it pertained to sex with "younger boys." As NYMag explains, that video resulted in the self-styled "provocateur" being disinvited from an opportunity to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Despite the existence of that video and numerous claims of inciting internet harassment, in December he received the book deal with a reported $250k advance attached. At the time, he told The Hollywood Reporter that "I'm more powerful, more influential and more fabulous than ever before, and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream."

In other news, game developer Zoe Quinn's book will come out later this year, we will share details on how to pre-order it when they are available.