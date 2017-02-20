Teddy Ruxpin's LCD makeover is occasionally charming

However, when Teddy reads a story, the eyes display little images. You'll see hearts when he's talking about love and friendship, or even a small image of the earth when he sings about the world. The only time they're not showing anything is when Teddy's asleep -- and the doll has a pair of mechanical eyelids to cover up the dark void within. Wicked Cool is also planning on including a small facemask so he can have a proper beauty rest.

Children can follow along with the stories using the iOS or Android app, which displays illustrations and text at the pace of Teddy's dictation. It's a big step up from the books and cassettes that the original toy used. The app connects to the bear using Bluetooth, but it isn't required to interact with him. Kids can just push the button in Teddy's hand and he'll start telling a random tale from his repertoire.