'Mass Effect' gets raunchy in its new Cards Against Humanity pack

If your favorite part about Mass Effect is making jokes about the game's wide-array of sexual paring options, you can skip Andromeda -- Cards Against Humanity has announced a limited run Mass Effect expansion. Well, expansion is a bit of an overstatement. The terrible person's favorite card game is selling 14 Mass Effect themed cards for $1 -- and yes, most of them are poking fun at the series history of letting the player hook up with pretty much everyone.
That's partially BioWare's fault. According to Cards Agasinst Humanity's Trin Garritano, the Mass Effect writing staff overwhelmingly favored cards with sex jokes. "We had to push through a few non-sex cards just to widen the appeal of the deck," he told Polygon. "It was an incredible problem to have and I am still absolutely ticked by this." Sounds about right. The new pack is available today, and will sell until stock runs out. Oh, and don't worry about the expansion pack having Andromeda spoilers -- apparently, Bioware wouldn't let the CAH staff play it. Bummer.