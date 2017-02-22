'Mass Effect' gets raunchy in its new Cards Against Humanity pack

That's partially BioWare's fault. According to Cards Agasinst Humanity's Trin Garritano, the Mass Effect writing staff overwhelmingly favored cards with sex jokes. "We had to push through a few non-sex cards just to widen the appeal of the deck," he told Polygon. "It was an incredible problem to have and I am still absolutely ticked by this." Sounds about right. The new pack is available today, and will sell until stock runs out. Oh, and don't worry about the expansion pack having Andromeda spoilers -- apparently, Bioware wouldn't let the CAH staff play it. Bummer.