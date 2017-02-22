YouView's big UI update starts hitting retail set-top boxes

Furthermore, some parts of the new interface are processed in the cloud and not on the box, which YouView says allows it to iterate features quicker. It's also the reason you can now schedule recordings remotely via the YouView mobile app. In terms of changes to the actual UI, it's lighter on words and menus, and heavier on cards and thumbnails. In addition to being more visually engaging, the main menu and recordings library have been reorganised so you can do more in less clicks. There's also a new miniguide you can invoke while you're watching something that gives you easy access to other channels, your recordings, streaming apps and settings.

Now the fresh UI has begun reaching retail YouView boxes, only BT customers are left updateless, but that shouldn't be the case for much longer. In fact, retail boxes were originally supposed to receive the update alongside BT boxes, so we don't imagine any lengthly delay.