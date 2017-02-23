Bethesda shows the insane shape-shifting potential of 'Prey'

Using these unique abilities, players will be able to harness the deadly power of objects found on the space station, transforming into lamps, teapots and even a freshly-ripened banana.

While these powers are unlikely to strike fear into the hearts of the demonic Typhon, the I Am Bread-esque shenanigans allow players to solve unique puzzles and access new areas. Thankfully, As Yu levels up the Mimic Matter ability, he can transform into more intimidating objects, eventually controlling the likes of Operator robots and security turrets.

Prey will also feature a slew of other Typhon abilities, including the power to control the minds of other humans. Serving as a reboot to the 2006 FPS of the same name, fans were disappointed to learn that this new entry in the franchise wasn't the resurrection of the cancelled Prey 2. After spending some time with the upcoming game however, we're pleased to say that the new Prey is shaping up to a unique and tense experience - and one that constantly kept us guessing.

The game will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on the 5th of May.