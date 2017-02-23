Twitter and PBS will livestream Trump's speech to Congress

This time PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff will host the live coverage alongside a team of analysts and PBS correspondents. Because there's traditionally no State of the Union address in a president's first year, the joint session address is a less formal affair, but is expected to cover similar topics. The Democrats will also have the opportunity for a post-speech response that will be streamed live on Twitter and PBS as well.

When Trump takes the stage on the 28th, the livestream will be available at jointsession.twitter.com, on NewsHours Twitter page or pbs.org/newshour.