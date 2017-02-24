Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Huawei
save
Save
share

Huawei announces a 360-degree VR camera for smartphones

It will be released under the company's 'Honor' brand.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
23m ago in Mobile
Comments
173 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Huawei

Huawei is joining the 360-degree camera war. The Chinese electronics company has revealed that it created a 360-degree clip-on for smartphones called Honor VR Camera in collaboration with Insta 360 at an event in Beijing. Huawei is keeping its pricing and release date a secret, but it's obviously part of the company's online-focused line. The phonemaker also said the device is capable of 3K photography and seamless livestreaming. Plus, you can capture and share photos and videos as well as do livestreams through its companion app.

This might be Huawei's first 360-degree camera, but it's definitely not Insta360's first. It has other phone clip-ons that plug into a phone's micro-USB port on the market for both iOS and Android devices. Huawei's could have a similar quality and pricing, so expect to shell out roughly $200 or more. We're bound to learn the details in the near future: the company says the accessory will be available "soon" around the world.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file