The NBA hopes VR will expand its audience

When asked if watching in VR could end up distracting people from the game, Rogondino said he believes it's more like peeling another layer for the viewer. "Did people feel it was distracting when the game, or whatever they were watching, went from black and white to color?" he asked. "All of a sudden they were like, 'Oh my gosh, those flowers in the corner are so much more vivid than I ever thought they were.' Then eventually, over time, you adjust to watching that and if you ever went to black and white you would think, 'Oh my God. This is archaic.'"

There are some downsides to the tech, though. For one, don't expect to watch games in high resolution with a VR headset, though that could change later on as VR production cameras improve. The other thing is, can your brain really handle a two-hour basketball game in 360-degree video? Everyone's different, but personally I would prefer sitting on my couch and watching an NBA game on my big-screen TV. That's not to say I don't understand the benefits of the medium, such as making me feel as if I'm sitting courtside. It's definitely a more immersive experience than what I can get from a TV.

In an interview during All-Star Weekend 2017, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors, told Engadget that he hopes the league continues to experiment with VR and other tech like it. "From a fan standpoint, anytime you have technological advancements like that, where you can just create a more immersive experience for the game, " he said. "I think that's special." Curry said he's tried a number of undisclosed virtual reality projects and is always amazed at how he can step into "a whole new world."

When it comes to experimenting with VR, the NBA is a step ahead of fellow major sports leagues like the NFL, MLB and MLS. But, if the medium starts to prove its worth among fans, don't be surprised to see more of them follow in the NBA's footsteps and start livestreaming their games to VR headsets all over the world. In fact, the NFL announced its first 360-degree video series for Daydream and YouTube a couple of months ago, so chances are it won't be long before you can catch a Sunday night football game on some VR platform.

Marsilio said the NBA plans to keep learning as it goes and, most importantly, listen to feedback from fans on what works and what doesn't. "I think we've got a ways to go before we really, truly fulfill [VR's] potential," he said. "And as the technology improves we want to make sure we're improving with it, so that when it's fully materialized and mature, we're ready."