Dolby Vision software promises HDR on more of your devices

There shouldn't be a performance hit, Dolby adds, so you won't necessarily need a brawnier processor. And unlike the competing HDR10 standard, you don't need a newer HDMI 2.0a connector to make HDR happen -- HDMI 1.4 is enough. Your launch day PlayStation 4 could handle it, as Dolby once demonstrated by running Vision on Sony's console.

Dolby hasn't offered a definitive list of devices that will get Vision upgrades, but Sony's Z-series TVs are already in line, as is Oppo's Ultra HD Blu-ray player. Don't be surprised if the format becomes relatively commonplace on older devices (those still getting firmware updates, at least), and if it shows up in products where you'd either get HDR10 by itself or wouldn't get HDR at all.