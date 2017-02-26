The Galaxy S8 launches March 29 in New York

What do we know about the Galaxy S8 so far? A few things. You can expect a new AI voice assistant, an edge-to-edge display (or at least the option of one), as well as a virtual home button instead of a physical one, baked under the display. Oh, and we may have already seen one in the wild already. Still there's a whole month left to spill yet more specification beans.

