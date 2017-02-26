Show More Results

The Galaxy S8 launches March 29 in New York

Give us phones, not tablets.
As expected, we didn't get a Galaxy S8 reveal. Samsung's MWC showcase centered around a whole lot of tablets and other devices. However, the company did confirm one thing: that March 29 launch rumor is true -- and it'll all go down in New York. Then, like clockwork, our invite to the whole thing arrived.

What do we know about the Galaxy S8 so far? A few things. You can expect a new AI voice assistant, an edge-to-edge display (or at least the option of one), as well as a virtual home button instead of a physical one, baked under the display. Oh, and we may have already seen one in the wild already. Still there's a whole month left to spill yet more specification beans.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from MWC 2017.

