Additionally, the company scored an Oscar win for best foreign film with Asghar Farhadi's The Salesman. The director wasn't at the ceremony -- he remained in Iran in protest of Donald Trump's travel ban from Mulsim countries -- but he pleaded for empathy in a speech read by Iranian astronaut Anousheh Ansari.

Amazon beat out Netflix, which won one Oscar for the short documentary The White Helmets. Netflix was also nominated for Ava DuVernay's The 13th in the documentary category, but it lost out to the epic-length O.J.: Made in America.