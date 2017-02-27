Lead an army of cartoon heroes in Epic's latest game

Battle Breakers will have hundreds of different heroes to use when you create your battle team, including ninjas, robots, knights and talking dinosaurs. The gameplay is a bit like Advance Wars or The Banner Saga, where you need to position your troops and dole out special powers for maximum impact. While the game is free to download and play, you can expect Epic to push hard to get you to drop some cash for in-game purchases like special heroes and cosmetic upgrades.

You can pre-register for the game right now on Google Play or the Epic website to get a special hero, Dark Beastman, when the game launches. If you love '80s cartoons and tactical RPGs (as well as free things), Battle Breakers might be worth checking out when it launches "later this year."