Samsung's MWC 2017 press conference opened with quality control assurances before moving on to the Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Book and a new Gear VR. We save you the trouble of watching an hour-long video with all the important details in a 15-minute clip. Don't forget: We'll be spending more time with Samsung next month as it's set to reveal the Galaxy S8 on March 29th.

