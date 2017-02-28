EA's Peter Moore makes a big money transfer to Liverpool FC

While Liverpool's statement is very formal, taking time only to detail his transition, EA took time to congratulate its departing COO for his decade of service and for "following his dream to become the next CEO of his beloved Liverpool Football Club." Although he holds dual citizenship in America and the UK, Moore was born in Liverpool and is a lifelong fan of the Reds.

Moore will replace Ian Ayre, who is taking a similar job at German side 1860 Munich, which currently plays in the second tier of the Bundesliga league. He is expected to oversee financial and other executive business when he joins the club, not help scout and develop the next Alex Hunter in a real-life version of The Journey.