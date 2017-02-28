Show More Results

NVIDIA reveals its $700 top of the line GTX 1080 Ti

'35 percent' more performance than last year's GTX 1080 graphics card.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
35m ago in Personal Computing
Last year we called NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1080 "the upgrade you've been waiting for," and now PC gamers have another high-end graphics card to drool over. Now, at GDC 2017 CEO Jen-Hsun Huang presented its successor, the GTX 1080 Ti, which promises "35 percent more performance," packs 11GB of GDDR5X memory and will go on sale March 10th for $700. In fact, NVIDIA even claims this new card is faster than its $1,200 Titan X that launched late last year. At the same time, the company announced the 1080 is getting a price cut and will now start at $500.

